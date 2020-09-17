Readly shares edge higher in market debut

STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Digital magazines subscription service Readly International READ.ST rose slightly in early trading on Thursday, its first day as a listed company.

Readly shares traded at 60.13 crowns per share by 0723 GMT, giving the company a market value of around 2.2 billion Swedish crowns ($248.94 million).

That compared with the fixed subscription price of 59 crowns in the IPO, which the company said was oversubscribed more than 10 times excluding shares acquired by cornerstone investors.

Readly, which had sales of 265 million crowns last year, offers an "all you can read" service where subscribers get access to content from some 800 publisher partners.

Earlier this week the listing process was hit by negative news when Readly said two large publishers, Aller media and Bonnier News, had given, or intended to give, notice to terminate their respective publisher agreements with the company.

($1 = 8.8373 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.