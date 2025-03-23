READING INTL Earnings Preview: Recent $RDI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

READING INTL ($RDI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $53,526,970 and earnings of -$0.41 per share.
READING INTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of READING INTL stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 372,451 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $491,635
- WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 302,024 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,671
- KRILOGY FINANCIAL LLC added 246,000 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,720
- YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 90,000 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,800
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 54,315 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,695
- FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS removed 45,696 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,318
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 36,561 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,260
