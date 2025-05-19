Reading International, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Micro-Cap Investor Conference on May 22, 2025

Reading International will present at Sidoti's Virtual Micro-Cap Investor Conference on May 22, 2025, discussing financial results and strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Reading International, Inc. will participate in Sidoti's Virtual Micro-Cap Investor Conference from May 21 to May 22, 2025. Andrzej Matyczynski, Executive Vice President – Global Operations, is scheduled to present virtually at 10:45 A.M. Eastern time on May 22, discussing the company's first-quarter financial results ending March 31, 2025, along with its business outlook and capital allocation strategy. The company will also offer virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. An investor presentation will be made available on their website after the conference concludes, and registration for the event is free and open to all interested investors. Reading International operates cinemas and real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, featuring brands like Reading Cinemas and Liberty Theaters. The release includes cautionary notes about forward-looking statements and the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results.

Potential Positives

Reading International is actively engaging with investors by participating in Sidoti's Virtual Micro-Cap Investor Conference, which showcases the company's commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The presentation will provide insights into the company's financial results for the fiscal first quarter, business outlook, and capital allocation strategy, which could strengthen investor confidence.

The company is offering virtual one-on-one meetings with investors, allowing for direct engagement and personalized communication, enhancing relationships with potential and current investors.

A copy of the investor presentation will be made available on the company’s corporate website, promoting accessibility and further transparency for interested parties.

Potential Negatives

The announcement's focus on an upcoming virtual investor conference may indicate that the company is seeking to reassure investors about its financial outlook, which could suggest underlying concerns about its performance.

The forward-looking statements caution implies uncertainty regarding the company's future results, which can undermine investor confidence.

The potential sale of the Wellington property assets linked to the cinema could be perceived as a sign of financial distress or a restructuring strategy not clearly detailed in this release.

FAQ

What is the date of Reading International's presentation at the Sidoti Conference?

Reading International will present at the Sidoti Conference on May 22, 2025, at 10:45 A.M. Eastern time.

How can I access the investor presentation from Reading International?

The investor presentation will be available on the Company's corporate website after the conference concludes on May 22, 2025.

Is registration for the conference free?

Yes, registration for the virtual event is free and open to everyone; no Sidoti client status is required.

What topics will Reading International cover during their presentation?

The presentation will cover financial results, business outlook, and capital allocation strategy for the fiscal first quarter ending March 31, 2025.

Who can be contacted for investor relations at Reading International?

Investors can contact Andrzej Matyczynski, Executive Vice President – Global Operations, for investor relations inquiries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $RDI stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) (“Reading” or our “Company”), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company with operations and assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, announced it is scheduled to participate at Sidoti's Virtual Micro-Cap Investor Conference taking place on Wednesday, May 21, through Thursday, May 22, 2025.





Investor Relations contact, Andrzej Matyczynski, Executive Vice President – Global Operations, will present virtually at 10:45 A.M. Eastern time on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The presentation will provide insight on the Company's financial results for the fiscal first quarter ending March 31, 2025, business outlook and capital allocation strategy.





The Company will also host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout both days of the conference.





A copy of Company’s investor presentation will become available on the Company’s corporate website -



Reading International - Events



- on May 22, 2025 after the conclusion of the conference.





Registration for the presentation or the one-on-ones will be available at



Sidoti Public Registration



. Registration is free and open to all; you do not need to be a Sidoti client.









About Reading International, Inc.









Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company operating through various domestic and international subsidiaries, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.





Reading’s cinema subsidiaries operate under multiple cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres and the Angelika brand. Its live theatres are owned and operated by its Liberty Theaters subsidiary, under the Orpheum and Minetta Lane names. Its signature property developments, including Newmarket Village in Brisbane, Australia, and 44 Union Square in New York City, are maintained in special purpose entities.





Additional information about Reading can be obtained from our Company's website:



http://www.readingrdi.com



.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This release contains a variety of forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those related to (i) our expectations about the closing of the sale of our Wellington property assets and the subsequent lease of the existing cinema at Courtenay Central; and (ii) our intentions regarding the renovation and reopening of our existing cinema in the Courtenay Central building. You can recognize these statements by our use of words, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend” and “anticipate” or other similar terminology.





Given the variety and unpredictability of the factors that will ultimately influence our businesses and our results of operation, no guarantees can be given that any of our forward-looking statements will ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements and there is no guarantee as to how our securities will perform either when considered in isolation or when compared to other securities or investment opportunities.





Forward-looking statements made by us in this release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or to revise any of our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. Accordingly, you should always note the date to which our forward-looking statements speak.





Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, those factors discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A – Risk Factors – and Part II Item 7 – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, as well as the risk factors set forth in any other filings made under the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for more information.







For more information, contact:







Gilbert Avanes – EVP, CFO, and Treasurer





Andrzej Matyczynski – EVP Global Operations





(213) 235-2240



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.