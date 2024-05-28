ReadCloud Reports Strong Half-Year Growth

ReadCloud Ltd. (AU:RCL) has released an update.

ReadCloud Limited reports a significant turnaround with revenues climbing by 13% to $8.14 million and a noteworthy 277% surge in profits to $420,164 for the half-year ended March 31, 2024. The company’s underlying EBITDA also saw a dramatic increase of 120% reaching over $1 million, indicating a strong improvement in core earnings, despite not declaring any dividends for the period.

