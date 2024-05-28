News & Insights

ReadCloud Ltd. Reports Strong H1 Financial Growth

May 28, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

ReadCloud Ltd. (AU:RCL) has released an update.

ReadCloud Ltd. has reported robust financial results for the first half of 2024, with a 13% increase in sales and fee revenue, a significant 120% growth in underlying EBITDA, and a 277% rise in statutory profit. The company is expanding its customer base, particularly in the eBook and vocational education sectors, while maintaining cost discipline and leveraging technology to improve processes without major capital investment. These positive developments are expected to sustain ReadCloud’s growth trajectory into 2025.

