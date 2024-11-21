ReadCloud Ltd. Announces New Share Issuance on ASX

ReadCloud Ltd. (AU:RCL) has released an update.

ReadCloud Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,428,571 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code RCL. This move is part of the company’s latest efforts to capitalize on exercised options or converted securities, potentially impacting its market position.

