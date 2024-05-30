Readboy Education’s Unanimous AGM Decisions

Readboy Education Holding Company Limited (HK:2385) has released an update.

Readboy Education Holding Company Limited announced unanimous approval for all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, including the re-election of directors, appointment of auditors, and share repurchase mandates. The meeting, led by Chairman Mr. Qin Shuguang with full board attendance, confirmed the directors’ authority to manage the company’s shares and adopt amendments to the company’s articles of association.

For further insights into HK:2385 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.