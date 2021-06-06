Read This Before Selling Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hydrofarm Holdings Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Terence Fitch bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$20.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$56.76. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Hydrofarm Holdings Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$24.41 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HYFM Insider Trading Volume June 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Hydrofarm Holdings Group insiders own 26% of the company, currently worth about US$608m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hydrofarm Holdings Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Hydrofarm Holdings Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Hydrofarm Holdings Group insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

