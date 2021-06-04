Read This Before Selling HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

HC2 Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Avram Glazer bought US$9.0m worth of shares at a price of US$3.54 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$4.30. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$22m for 6.21m shares. But insiders sold 141.32k shares worth US$370k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by HC2 Holdings insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:HCHC Insider Trading Volume June 4th 2021

HC2 Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at HC2 Holdings. In fact, two insiders bought US$8.3m worth of shares. But insiders only sold shares worth US$96k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership of HC2 Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that HC2 Holdings insiders own 39% of the company, worth about US$131m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HC2 Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about HC2 Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - HC2 Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

