Read This Before Selling Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Essential Properties Realty Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Peter Mavoides, for US$517k worth of shares, at about US$11.56 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$24.51. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 16% of Peter Mavoides's holding. Peter Mavoides was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 45.27k shares for US$531k. On the other hand they divested 45.00k shares, for US$517k. Overall, Essential Properties Realty Trust insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EPRT Insider Trading Volume April 15th 2021

Have Essential Properties Realty Trust Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw some Essential Properties Realty Trust insider buying shares in the last three months. Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer Timothy Earnshaw shelled out US$9.9k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.9% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares, worth about US$25m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Essential Properties Realty Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

