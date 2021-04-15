Read This Before Selling Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Encore Capital Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Wendy Hannam for US$78k worth of shares, at about US$31.01 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$38.10. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ECPG Insider Trading Volume April 15th 2021

Insider Ownership of Encore Capital Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Encore Capital Group insiders own about US$20m worth of shares. That equates to 1.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Encore Capital Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Encore Capital Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Encore Capital Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Encore Capital Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

