Read This Before Selling Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Delcath Systems

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Gerard Michel for US$200k worth of shares, at about US$12.88 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$11.11. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Delcath Systems insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:DCTH Insider Trading Volume May 3rd 2021

Insiders at Delcath Systems Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Delcath Systems. Specifically, CEO & Director Gerard Michel bought US$200k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Delcath Systems insiders have about 2.0% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.4m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Delcath Systems Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Delcath Systems stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Delcath Systems. For example, Delcath Systems has 5 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

