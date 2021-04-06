Read This Before Selling Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Allogene Therapeutics

The Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Arie Belldegrun made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$47.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$33.98 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Arie Belldegrun was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ALLO Insider Trading Volume April 6th 2021

Allogene Therapeutics Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Allogene Therapeutics shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Allogene Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Allogene Therapeutics insiders own 8.5% of the company, currently worth about US$405m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Allogene Therapeutics Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Allogene Therapeutics.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

