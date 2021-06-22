Read This Before Selling 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 9 Meters Biopharma

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Mark Sirgo bought US$300k worth of shares at a price of US$1.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$1.40. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While 9 Meters Biopharma insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$0.77. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:NMTR Insider Trading Volume June 22nd 2021

Insiders at 9 Meters Biopharma Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, 9 Meters Biopharma insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$450k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does 9 Meters Biopharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests 9 Meters Biopharma insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$3.5m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 9 Meters Biopharma Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that 9 Meters Biopharma insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in 9 Meters Biopharma.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

