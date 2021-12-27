Read This Before Considering Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) For Its Upcoming US$0.91 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's shares on or after the 31st of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of January.

The upcoming dividend for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will put a total of US$0.91 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of US$0.55. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile paying out a modest 48% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 324% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

While Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SQM Historic Dividend December 27th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, with earnings per share up 6.7% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's dividend payments per share have declined at 2.7% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile? Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has seen its earnings per share grow steadily and paid out less than half its profit over the last year. Unfortunately, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

However if you're still interested in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile you should be aware of.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.