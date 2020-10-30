Read This Before Considering Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) For Its Upcoming US$0.03 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 4th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of November.

Provident Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.03 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.12 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Provident Bancorp has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $8.62. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Provident Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Provident Bancorp is paying out just 5.1% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:PVBC Historic Dividend October 30th 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Provident Bancorp's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 48% a year over the previous five years.

We'd also point out that Provident Bancorp issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Given that Provident Bancorp has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Provident Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Provident Bancorp's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

