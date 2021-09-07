Read This Before Considering Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) For Its Upcoming US$0.75 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next day or so. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Lancaster Colony's shares on or after the 9th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.75 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.00 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Lancaster Colony has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $175.29. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Lancaster Colony is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 64% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:LANC Historic Dividend September 7th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Lancaster Colony, with earnings per share up 6.6% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Lancaster Colony has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Lancaster Colony has delivered an average of 8.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Lancaster Colony worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Lancaster Colony paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

Want to learn more about Lancaster Colony? Here's a visualisation of its historical rate of revenue and earnings growth.

