Read This Before Considering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) For Its Upcoming US$0.46 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase International Paper's shares before the 17th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.46 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.85 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, International Paper stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of $46.56. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether International Paper has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. International Paper paid out 69% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether International Paper generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 53% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NYSE:IP Historic Dividend February 12th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at International Paper, with earnings per share up 8.2% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests International Paper has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, International Paper has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has International Paper got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy International Paper today.

If you want to look further into International Paper, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example - International Paper has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

