Read This Before Considering Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) For Its Upcoming US$0.52 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 16th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of November.

Innospec's upcoming dividend is US$0.52 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.04 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Innospec has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $79.61. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Innospec paid out more than half (69%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Innospec generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit Innospec paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:IOSP Historic Dividend November 11th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Innospec's 15% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, seven years ago, Innospec has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

Is Innospec an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Innospec's dividend merits.

However if you're still interested in Innospec as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Innospec. For example - Innospec has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

