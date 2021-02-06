Read This Before Considering Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) For Its Upcoming US$0.13 Dividend

It looks like Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 11th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 26th of February.

Heritage Commerce's upcoming dividend is US$0.13 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.52 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Heritage Commerce has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current share price of $9.23. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 88% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Heritage Commerce, with earnings per share up 4.2% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Heritage Commerce has delivered 23% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Heritage Commerce worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Heritage Commerce's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Heritage Commerce that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

