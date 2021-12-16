Read This Before Considering Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) For Its Upcoming US$0.15 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Flexsteel Industries' shares before the 21st of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.60 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Flexsteel Industries stock has a trailing yield of around 2.0% on the current share price of $29.54. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Flexsteel Industries is paying out just 16% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Flexsteel Industries paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Flexsteel Industries's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Flexsteel Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Flexsteel Industries worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have barely grown in this time, and although Flexsteel Industries is paying out a low percentage of its profit, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not common to see a company paying out a limited amount of its profits yet a substantially higher percentage of its cash flow, so we'd flag this as a concern. To summarise, Flexsteel Industries looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

However if you're still interested in Flexsteel Industries as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Flexsteel Industries. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Flexsteel Industries (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

