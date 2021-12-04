Read This Before Considering Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) For Its Upcoming US$0.84 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Devon Energy investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.84 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.36 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Devon Energy has a trailing yield of 8.0% on the current stock price of $41.77. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Devon Energy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Devon Energy can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Devon Energy paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 14% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Devon Energy's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:DVN Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Devon Energy's 8.3% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Devon Energy has increased its dividend at approximately 17% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Devon Energy got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

In light of that, while Devon Energy has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Devon Energy (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

