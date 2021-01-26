Read This Before Considering Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) For Its Upcoming US$0.20 Dividend

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares before the 1st of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of March.

Carpenter Technology's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.80 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Carpenter Technology has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $34.75. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Carpenter Technology's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Carpenter Technology can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Carpenter Technology reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It paid out 24% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CRS Historic Dividend January 27th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Carpenter Technology was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Carpenter Technology has increased its dividend at approximately 1.1% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Carpenter Technology is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Has Carpenter Technology got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Carpenter Technology today.

While it's tempting to invest in Carpenter Technology for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Carpenter Technology (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.