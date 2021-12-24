Read This Before Considering Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) For Its Upcoming US$0.17 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Benchmark Electronics' shares on or after the 29th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 13th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.66 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Benchmark Electronics has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $26.43. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Benchmark Electronics's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Benchmark Electronics can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 75% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 46% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Benchmark Electronics's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 14% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Benchmark Electronics has delivered 2.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past four years. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Benchmark Electronics? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

If you want to look further into Benchmark Electronics, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Benchmark Electronics and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

