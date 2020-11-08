Read This Before Considering Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) For Its Upcoming US$0.83 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 13th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

Artisan Partners Asset Management's upcoming dividend is US$0.83 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.39 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a trailing yield of 8.0% on the current stock price of $42.56. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Artisan Partners Asset Management has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Artisan Partners Asset Management paid out 93% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:APAM Historic Dividend November 8th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Artisan Partners Asset Management's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last seven years, Artisan Partners Asset Management has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Artisan Partners Asset Management worth buying for its dividend? We're not enthused to see Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend was not well covered by earnings over the last year, although it is great to see earnings growing. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Artisan Partners Asset Management, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example, Artisan Partners Asset Management has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

