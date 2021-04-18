Read This Before Considering Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) For Its Upcoming US$0.25 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 21st of April, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of April.

Argan's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Argan has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $54.6. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Argan paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 9.1% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Argan's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AGX Historic Dividend April 18th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Argan's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 9.2% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Argan has delivered an average of 5.8% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Argan for the upcoming dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Argan from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Argan, you should know about the other risks facing this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Argan and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

