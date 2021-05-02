Read This Before Considering Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) For Its Upcoming US$0.14 Dividend

It looks like Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 7th of May in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

Archrock's upcoming dividend is US$0.14 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.58 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Archrock has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current stock price of $9.34. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Archrock's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Archrock reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Fortunately, it paid out only 46% of its free cash flow in the past year.

Click here to see how much of its profit Archrock paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AROC Historic Dividend May 2nd 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Archrock was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Archrock's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were seven years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is Archrock an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

In light of that, while Archrock has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Archrock you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

