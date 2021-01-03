Read This Before Considering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) For Its Upcoming US$0.43 Dividend

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 7th of January, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of February.

American Express's next dividend payment will be US$0.43 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.72 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, American Express stock has a trailing yield of around 1.4% on the current share price of $120.91. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether American Express has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see American Express paying out a modest 42% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AXP Historic Dividend January 3rd 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. American Express's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 6.1% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, American Express has increased its dividend at approximately 9.1% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is American Express worth buying for its dividend? American Express's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on American Express, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Be aware that American Express is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

