Read This Before Buying Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Worthington Industries

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Lead Independent Director, John Blystone, sold US$3.5m worth of shares at a price of US$71.18 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$60.32. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Worthington Industries insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WOR Insider Trading Volume June 30th 2021

Insiders at Worthington Industries Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Worthington Industries. In total, insiders sold US$6.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Worthington Industries

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Worthington Industries insiders own 37% of the company, worth about US$1.2b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Worthington Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Worthington Industries shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Worthington Industries is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Worthington Industries. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Worthington Industries (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

