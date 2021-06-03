Read This Before Buying Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Titan Machinery Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by David Meyer is the biggest insider sale of Titan Machinery shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$33.17, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 18% of David Meyer's stake.

Insiders in Titan Machinery didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:TITN Insider Trading Volume June 3rd 2021

Insiders at Titan Machinery Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Titan Machinery. In total, Co-Founder David Meyer dumped US$23m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Titan Machinery Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Titan Machinery insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$83m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Titan Machinery Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Titan Machinery stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Titan Machinery is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Titan Machinery you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

