Read This Before Buying ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

ShotSpotter Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Gary Lauder, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.1m worth of shares at a price of US$39.55 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$31.39. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in ShotSpotter than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:SSTI Insider Trading Volume May 10th 2021

ShotSpotter Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at ShotSpotter. In total, insiders sold US$8.1m worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note Chief Financial Officer Alan Stewart bought US$285k worth of shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the company has been fully valued in recent months.

Insider Ownership of ShotSpotter

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ShotSpotter insiders own about US$67m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The ShotSpotter Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for ShotSpotter is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for ShotSpotter you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

