Read This Before Buying Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Selective Insurance Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Chairman, Gregory Murphy, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$75.59 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$81.04. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 13% of Gregory Murphy's holding.

In the last year Selective Insurance Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SIGI Insider Trading Volume June 30th 2021

Insiders at Selective Insurance Group Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Selective Insurance Group. In total, insiders sold US$3.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Selective Insurance Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Selective Insurance Group insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$83m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Selective Insurance Group Tell Us?

Insiders sold Selective Insurance Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Selective Insurance Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Selective Insurance Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

