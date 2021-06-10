Read This Before Buying Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Metropolitan Bank Holding

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Mark DeFazio, for US$3.7m worth of shares, at about US$52.05 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$64.99. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 59% of Mark DeFazio's holding.

Insiders in Metropolitan Bank Holding didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MCB Insider Trading Volume June 10th 2021

Metropolitan Bank Holding Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Metropolitan Bank Holding. Specifically, Independent Director Harvey Gutman ditched US$52k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Metropolitan Bank Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Metropolitan Bank Holding insiders own 5.6% of the company, worth about US$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Metropolitan Bank Holding Insiders?

An insider sold Metropolitan Bank Holding shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Metropolitan Bank Holding is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Metropolitan Bank Holding and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

