Read This Before Buying Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mesa Laboratories

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board, John Sullivan, for US$340k worth of shares, at about US$272 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$254. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Mesa Laboratories didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Mesa Laboratories Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some Mesa Laboratories insider selling. Senior Vice President of Continuous Improvement Brian Archbold sold just US$21k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership of Mesa Laboratories

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Mesa Laboratories insiders own 4.2% of the company, worth about US$54m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Mesa Laboratories Insider Transactions Indicate?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of Mesa Laboratories insider transactions. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Mesa Laboratories you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

