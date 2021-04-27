Read This Before Buying Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP, Joseph Yospe, sold US$493k worth of shares at a price of US$77.47 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$91.71, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 61% of Joseph Yospe's holding.

Insiders in Madison Square Garden Entertainment didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MSGE Insider Trading Volume April 27th 2021

Insider Ownership of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.3% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Madison Square Garden Entertainment Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Madison Square Garden Entertainment that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

