Read This Before Buying Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Lululemon Athletica Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Americas & Global Guest Innovation, Celeste Burgoyne, sold US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$314 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$319, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Celeste Burgoyne's holding.

Insiders in Lululemon Athletica didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Lululemon Athletica insiders own 4.0% of the company, worth about US$1.7b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Lululemon Athletica Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Lululemon Athletica shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Lululemon Athletica insiders selling.

But note: Lululemon Athletica may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

