Read This Before Buying Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lifeway Foods

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Chairman, Ludmila Smolyansky, for US$331k worth of shares, at about US$7.91 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$5.47. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, Lifeway Foods insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$6.45. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$5.47). You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lifeway Foods insiders own about US$42m worth of shares (which is 49% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Lifeway Foods Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Lifeway Foods, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lifeway Foods. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Lifeway Foods (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

