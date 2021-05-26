Read This Before Buying Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Leaf Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by John Lewis is the biggest insider sale of Leaf Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$8.42). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 32% of John Lewis's stake.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:LEAF Insider Trading Volume May 26th 2021

Leaf Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Leaf Group. In total, insider John Lewis dumped US$251k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Leaf Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Leaf Group insiders own 3.0% of the company, worth about US$9.2m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Leaf Group Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Leaf Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Leaf Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

