Read This Before Buying IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IPG Photonics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Executive Chairman, Valentin Gapontsev, for US$14m worth of shares, at about US$206 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$190. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year IPG Photonics insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:IPGP Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

Insiders at IPG Photonics Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at IPG Photonics. In total, Senior VP Angelo Lopresti dumped US$573k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of IPG Photonics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. IPG Photonics insiders own 2.8% of the company, currently worth about US$281m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The IPG Photonics Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought IPG Photonics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, IPG Photonics makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for IPG Photonics that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

