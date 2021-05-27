Read This Before Buying iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At iHeartMedia

The Executive VP, Michael McGuinness, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$449k worth of shares at a price of US$22.45 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$22.34. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Michael McGuinness.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:IHRT Insider Trading Volume May 27th 2021

Insiders at iHeartMedia Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at iHeartMedia. In total, Executive VP Michael McGuinness sold US$449k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note Chairman & CEO Robert Pittman bought US$201k worth of shares. We don't view these transactions as a positive sign.

Insider Ownership of iHeartMedia

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that iHeartMedia insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$19m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At iHeartMedia Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at iHeartMedia, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for iHeartMedia (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

