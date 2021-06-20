Read This Before Buying Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Deckers Outdoor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman, Michael Devine, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$223 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$325). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 32% of Michael Devine's stake.

In the last year Deckers Outdoor insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DECK Insider Trading Volume June 20th 2021

Does Deckers Outdoor Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Deckers Outdoor insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$85m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Deckers Outdoor Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Deckers Outdoor shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Deckers Outdoor in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Deckers Outdoor.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

