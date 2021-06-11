Read This Before Buying Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clean Harbors

The Founder, Alan McKim, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.5m worth of shares at a price of US$65.36 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$94.17, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 1.8% of Alan McKim's stake.

Clean Harbors insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CLH Insider Trading Volume June 11th 2021

Clean Harbors Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Clean Harbors. Specifically, insiders ditched US$2.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Clean Harbors Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Clean Harbors insiders own about US$387m worth of shares (which is 7.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Clean Harbors Insiders?

Insiders sold Clean Harbors shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Clean Harbors makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Clean Harbors (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

