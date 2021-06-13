Read This Before Buying Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Curt Bradshaw, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$68.73 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$88.71, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 14% of Curt Bradshaw's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$73.14. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ARWR Insider Trading Volume June 13th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals insiders own 3.2% of the company, currently worth about US$295m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. While conducting our analysis, we found that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

