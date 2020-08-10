Reaction to GW Parma's Earnings is Latest in Long Line of Misconceptions About GWPH

When a market move seems to make no sense to you, the first thing to do is check your own assumptions. It is, after all, far more likely that you have missed something important than it is that everybody else is making a mistake. I reminded myself of that when I looked at the earnings for and subsequent price action in GW Pharma (GWPH).

GW reported a loss of $0.28 per share on revenue for the quarter on sales of $121.3 million. Both of those numbers appear on be surface to be quite good. The consensus EPS forecast going in was for -$0.58, so this was a solid beat on the bottom line, while the revenue number represented 68% Year-on-Year growth.

And yet the stock did this:

The ostensible reason was that that the revenue number showed slow sales growth as compared to last quarter in the company’s main product, Epidiolex, a therapy for seizure sufferers. While that is true, it looks as if the market is massively overdoing the pessimism here. Based on the nature of the company though, that should come as no surprise

Epidiolex and GW’s other pipeline drugs are derived from cannabis, which has resulted in GWPH being labeled a "pot stock." This has always struck me as being inaccurate. I mean, yes, cannabis is the raw material, but the fact that they have been granted multiple patents for their process and products tells you that they are selling something more than pot.

Because of the controversial nature of their raw material, however, people seem to confuse it with their product. For example, GM (GM) makes cars that use a lot of steel in their construction, but we don’t think of them as a steel company. Nor do we think of Heinz as a tomato company, even though that is the main ingredient of their iconic product, ketchup. So why do people insist on labelling GW Pharma a pot company?

The problem isn't just that it's lazy and inaccurate. It is also that it leads to the stock behaving more like a pot stock than a pharma stock, which it really is. It often moves with pot stocks, rising when the market’s risk appetite is high and falling as it falls. That is ridiculous, but it has has led to some good short-term opportunities. GW has a real product, licensed and approved around the world, and ultimately that is the story, not the short-term volatility, so there has always been a bounce-back after short-term moves.

This looks like another time when that will be true.

What got a bit overshadowed over the last few days is that GW announced FDA approval for Epidiolex as a treatment for another disease state, almost doubling its target population and potential sales. That, and further advances in pipeline drugs have been ignored, as beating expectations has been deemed "disappointing," even though there is a legitimate excuse.

Lest anyone has forgotten, the world is still struggling with a global pandemic. Earnings pretty much across the board are down massively, both year-to-year and quarter-to-quarter. Allowances are being made all around for that, but in the case of GW, it is being ignored.

In reality, though, the problems presented by Covid-19 are hitting GW particularly hard. Because the popular view of them as a "pot company," GW faces particular hurdles from a sales perspective. There is resistance to their product from every part of their sales chain, from potential patients to prescribers to payers. Education and an active sales team is important to them, but the shutdown has stopped them making sales calls or giving presentations.

In context, then, their results are actually far from disappointing.

This is a company with an anti-seizure drug that has been proven to be both effective and safe enough to get approval all around the world and is increasing its target patient population. Add in other similar drugs in the pipeline that are showing promise in other areas such as the treatment of schizophrenia and you have a pharma company with a bright future.

Investors should let that guide their decisions, not the raw material GWPH uses.

