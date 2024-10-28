News & Insights

Stocks

REACT Group’s Successful Placing Raises £1.1 Million

October 28, 2024 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

REACT Group plc (GB:REAT) has released an update.

REACT Group plc has successfully completed a heavily oversubscribed placing, raising approximately £1.1 million through the issuance of 1,358,025 shares at 81 pence each. The net proceeds will be utilized for working capital, enhancing the company’s position as a leading provider of specialist cleaning and facilities management services. This strategic financial move also includes participation from substantial shareholders, reinforcing investor confidence in REACT’s growth trajectory.

For further insights into GB:REAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.