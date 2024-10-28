REACT Group’s Successful Placing Raises £1.1 Million

REACT Group plc (GB:REAT) has released an update.

REACT Group plc has successfully completed a heavily oversubscribed placing, raising approximately £1.1 million through the issuance of 1,358,025 shares at 81 pence each. The net proceeds will be utilized for working capital, enhancing the company’s position as a leading provider of specialist cleaning and facilities management services. This strategic financial move also includes participation from substantial shareholders, reinforcing investor confidence in REACT’s growth trajectory.

For further insights into GB:REAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.