REACT Group PLC Sees Shift in Voting Rights

November 08, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

REACT Group plc (GB:REAT) has released an update.

REACT Group PLC has experienced a slight decrease in voting rights held by Harwood Capital LLP, with shares dropping from 11.05110% to 10.99989%. This shift in voting power, reported on November 6, 2024, indicates changing dynamics within the company’s shareholder structure, which could interest investors tracking market movements.

