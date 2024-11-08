REACT Group PLC Sees Shift in Voting Rights

REACT Group plc (GB:REAT) has released an update.
REACT Group PLC has experienced a slight decrease in voting rights held by Harwood Capital LLP, with shares dropping from 11.05110% to 10.99989%. This shift in voting power, reported on November 6, 2024, indicates changing dynamics within the company’s shareholder structure, which could interest investors tracking market movements.
For further insights into GB:REAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.