React Group PLC Attracts Increased Investment Stake

October 30, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

REACT Group plc (GB:REAT) has released an update.

React Group PLC has seen a notable shift in its shareholder structure, with Harwood Capital LLP increasing its voting rights to 11.05%. This change reflects an acquisition by Oryx International Growth Fund Limited, which is part of Harwood’s portfolio. The move indicates growing interest and potential influence from significant investors in React Group’s future strategies.

