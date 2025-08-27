Reach Subsea CFO Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen Resigns; Arne Joa Appointed Successor

(RTTNews) - Reach Subsea ASA (REACH.OL), a Norway-based subsea services provider, announced on Wednesday that Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen has resigned as Chief Financial Officer to take up a new role with another company.

Arne Joa will take over as Reach Subsea's CFO from September 1, allowing sufficient time for a comprehensive handover.

Joa has previously served as CEO of K. LUND Offshore AS.

Reach Subsea is currently trading, 3.15% lesser at NOK 7.37 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

