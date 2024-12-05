Reach Resources Unveils Promising Rare Earth Discoveries

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.
Reach Resources Limited has reported promising results from its maiden drill campaign at Wabli Creek, revealing thick and high-grade Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralization, particularly in Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) zones such as Neodymium and Praseodymium. These findings, with TREO levels reaching up to 7193ppm, suggest significant resource potential close to the surface. This development could position Reach Resources favorably in the market for rare earth minerals, which are crucial for various high-tech industries.
