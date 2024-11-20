Reach Resources Unveils Promising Rare Earth Discoveries

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Reach Resources Limited has reported promising results from its initial drilling at the Wabli Creek Project, with assays revealing significant intersections of Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) from surface level, remaining open at depth. High-grade Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) results, including Neodymium and Dysprosium, further highlight the potential of the site. These findings suggest a consistent level of mineralization in the biotite granite, fueling anticipation for the remaining assay results.

For further insights into AU:RR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.