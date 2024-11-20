Reach Resources Unveils Promising Rare Earth Discoveries

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Reach Resources Limited has reported promising results from its initial drilling at the Wabli Creek Project, with assays revealing significant intersections of Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) from surface level, remaining open at depth. High-grade Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) results, including Neodymium and Dysprosium, further highlight the potential of the site. These findings suggest a consistent level of mineralization in the biotite granite, fueling anticipation for the remaining assay results.
For further insights into AU:RR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.