Reach Resources Unveils Promising Rare Earth Discoveries

November 20, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.

Reach Resources Limited has reported promising results from its initial drilling at the Wabli Creek Project, with assays revealing significant intersections of Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) from surface level, remaining open at depth. High-grade Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) results, including Neodymium and Dysprosium, further highlight the potential of the site. These findings suggest a consistent level of mineralization in the biotite granite, fueling anticipation for the remaining assay results.

